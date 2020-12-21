Page, Michael John Reaume

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Freeport Campus – Grand River Hospital, at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Lori Page. Proud father of Amy (Jeremy), Mark (Sonya), and Holly (Steve). Devoted Pops of Parker, Cyrus, Clara, Avery and Ryder. Son of Rick and Mary Page and Bob (2017) and Genie Reaume; son-in-law of Ken (2009) and Joyce (2019) Smith. Brother of Bill (Zilda) Page and brother-in-law of Steve (LeeAnn) Smith. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. At Mike’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no memorial service at this time; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation – Hemodialysis unit, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Thank you to the many doctors and nurses that helped with Mike’s care; that wasn’t always easy! To Dr. Rosenstein and Annette N. at Grand River Hospital and to Juliet, Fatima and Nicole at Freeport, your care and compassion was exceptional and we thank you. Of course, there are no words to express our gratitude for the love and support given to us by so very many friends, neighbours and family members who have helped us through this sad and difficult time. Thank you.

Dreisinger Funeral Home