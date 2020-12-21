Early morning two vehicle collision near St. Clements

Emergency crews responded to a serious collision at Boomer Line and Herrgott Road near St. Clements this morning. Police report that multiple individuals were transported to hospital, and the road was closed for several hours during the investigation, which included use of a drone.
Related Posts
Region coronavirus cases top 1,000, fatalities reach 112
The increase in testing and wider processing of results has contributed to a higher number of confirmed cases…
May 21, 2020
11 views
Storm leaves only minimal impact on townships
Woolwich and Wellesley townships came out of last weekend’s storm largely unscathed, say public works officials. Despite hail,…
August 7, 2015
4 views
Cooler spring weather may be a boon to stay-at-home efforts
The below-seasonal temperatures – and smattering of snow – seen in the last week are part of a…
April 16, 2020
3 views
A decade of bringing cancer treatments closer to home
Its news that everyone dreads: a cancer diagnosis for you or a loved one. And on that first…
October 25, 2013
4 views