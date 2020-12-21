Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest

Early morning two vehicle collision near St. Clements

AvatarbyJoe Merlihan
December 21, 2020
296 views
1 share
1
0
0
0
1 minute read
Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Emergency crews responded to a serious collision at Boomer Line and Herrgott Road near St. Clements this morning. Police report that multiple individuals were transported to hospital, and the road was closed for several hours during the investigation, which included use of a drone.

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Thomas (Tommy) Hodgins

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
December 21, 2020
13 views
Next Article
woman in closed shop with mask - your text closed

Province-wide lockdown goes into effect Dec. 26

Damon MacLeanbyDamon MacLean
December 21, 2020
64 views
Related Posts
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0