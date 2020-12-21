Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Christmas Message

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
December 21, 2020
On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and a safe and prosperous New Year.

With the Holiday Season in full swing, Crime Stoppers would like to remind the community members to remain vigilant when they are shopping. Lock your vehicles and hide or remove any valuable items to prevent thieves from stealing them. Simply securing your vehicle and putting valuable out of sight will make it more difficult for would-be thieves to steal your vehicle or contents.

The festive season is a time of celebration. Be responsible- don’t drink and drive.

It is our wish that 2021 brings good health, happiness and safety for everyone in the community

Merry Christmas from Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers

