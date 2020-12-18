Doll, Olga (Mutty)

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Chartwell Elmira LTC at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Willi Doll (2016). Dear mother of Peter and Lea of Fergus, Wilfred and Julie of Elmira. Loved Oma of Angela (Robert) and Carrie, and great-grandma of Tru and Ruby. She is survived by brothers Adolf (Hildegard), Friedrich (Erika), and Karl (Elizabeth) Kausch all of Germany. Predeceased by parents Karl and Pauline (Stehr) Kausch, sisters Amalie (Richard Deglau) of Connecticut, USA, Emma (Alex Deh), Martha (Adolf Petrite), Julie (Ewalt Norich), Annie (Alfred Genat), Lydia (Martin Groffner), and brother Johann (Dora Kausch) of Germany.

Mutty was born in Lithuania in 1928 and post war settled into West Germany, where she met and married Willi Doll. Mutty immigrated to Canada with her husband Willi and three-year-old son Peter in 1954 on the MS Beaverbrae. They worked off their passage on a farm in Philipsburg until they relocated to St. Clements and Hawkesville (where kleine Frosche came along) and finally putting roots down in Elmira around 1965. They made many wonderful lifetime friends along the way. Once they settled into Elmira, Mutty worked at the Great West Felt Co.

She enjoyed the great outdoors with her family, camping, biking and trail walks. One of her greatest joys was spending time in the company of her granddaughters and granddogs. She was blessed with an amazing green thumb. Mutty was famous for her delicious rum soaked German tortes so beautifully decorated (a skill she learned from her younger brother Karl who worked at a bakery in Hamilton). She loved to keep busy and became an avid knitter and crocheter; from afghans, scarves and cowlnecks to cozy homemade slippers. Family and friends often gathered around Mutty’s table for coffee and homemade cakes on a Sunday afternoon. Time at Mutty’s table was truly a warm cultural experience steeped in German tradition.

Good Food! Good Times! Ein Prosit! A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. and may be viewed on Mutty’s tribute page on the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.