WMHA kicks off license plate fundraiser

Pandemic restrictions mean not only less time on the ice for young hockey players, but financial difficulties for organizations such as the Woolwich Minor Hockey Association (WMHA). With no games, no tournaments and limits on parents coming out to the arena, the normal revenue streams have all but dried up.

As with other sports groups, the WMHA is looking for alternative methods to raise funds as they attempt to weather the coronavirus storm.

The local hockey association has launched a new fundraising effort that will not only help support its work, but also allow people in the community show their support. The group is selling license plate covers, which also has the advantage of being timely for those looking for a gift for a hockey parent, for instance.

“I was looking for something that was different and creative and [that] showed some kind of community pride and, at the same time, contributed to our fundraising efforts for the hockey association,” said Aaron Hardy, member of the WMHA board of directors. “It’s a great opportunity to show your support for our communities hockey association, and that’s probably why we do it.

“I guess that would be the most important thing for me is that people understand that a good portion of that purchase goes towards Woolwich Minor Hockey and keeping kids playing hockey. Keeping our young kids in quality equipment every year, making sure our coaches have pucks, and training equipment, and all the things that as an association, we have to buy. The more successful it is, the better the experience is for the kids that play.”

Launched earlier this month, the fundraiser offers a choice of single plate covers – front or back – or a combination of the two. From each sale, $5 goes back to the organization – $10 if a combo is purchased. Hardy says they are hoping to sell at least 100 plate covers to parents and others within the community to bring in about $500 for the organization so they can continue on throughout the year.

Hardy said this fundraiser is not one that has a cut-off date, instead this is something that he believes can run over and over as they can simply ask the manufacturer to continue creating license plates in line with demand.

To purchase a license plate cover and support the local hockey organization, visit the Woolwich Minor Hockey’s website.