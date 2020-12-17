Region appoints a vaccine task force, steps up enforcement

With the first vaccine approved for use in Canada, public health officials are now planning how best to get supplies out to the public when the time comes.

To that end, the region last week formed a COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, to be headed by Waterloo Region Police Service deputy chief Shirley Hilton.

In the meantime, officials are dealing with an increasing number of cases while trying to keep the region in the red zone, avoiding a lockdown.

While there have been some fluctuations in the numbers of late, there have been signs of slowing. By the end of last week, for instance, the region had dropped from the fourth-largest number of active cases in the province to 10th.

At midweek, there were 468 active cases in the region, bringing the cumulative total to 4,581. Public health officials are currently monitoring outbreaks at 30 locations, including seven long-term care and retirement homes. There have now been 137 fatalities related to the pandemic.

Medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang noted in the weekly briefing December 11 that more outbreaks are being reported at workplaces, prompting her to issue extra precautions.

“I am instructing workplace and business settings to conduct active screening of employees. Be prepared, and implement a COVID safety plan and designate a management person responsible for implementing and monitoring compliance to the plan, ensuring physical distancing throughout the workplace, including in employee-only areas and for optimizing indoor air ventilation,” she said, directing employers to the region’s website for a full list of requirements.

Failure to comply could result in a fine, she added.

On the enforcement front, regional Chair Karen Redman said education remains the priority, but some ticketing had been carried out this month.

“These are some of the first tickets issued on our transit system, and the increase in enforcement comes after the last few weeks where we have shifted our focus from education to also include enforcement. This week 10 tickets were issued by our enforcement partners, including four by the City of Waterloo bylaw, all were $880 tickets for failing to obey an order, three to private residences for exceeding gathering limits and one institution in Waterloo for exceeding capacity limits and logs not being maintained. One by the City of Kitchener, an $880 tickets for failing to obey an order to a private residence for exceeding gathering limits, … and four by Grand River transit, $240 fines for failure to wear a mask under the region’s code of use bylaw.”

In Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there were 232 active cases at midweek, up from 199 a week earlier. That catchment area’s cumulative total was 1,869, of which 1,596 (85.4 per cent) have been resolved. There have been a total of 41 fatalities since the pandemic began, unchanged from last week.

Medical officer of health Nicola Mercer last week requested the province move the area into the red zone from orange due to the increase in cases. She called on residents to do their part to help curb the spread of the virus.

“Each of us has the power to choose actions that help prevent the spread of the virus, that keep us safe, that keep our friends and family safe,” said Dr. Mercer. “I’m asking every one of us to make those choices starting right now. Going to a dinner party or gathering right now may mean that your family is dealing with COVID-19 over the holidays.”

The province is still dealing with a spike as the total number jumped to 144,396, an increase of more than 13,000 in the past week.

There have been 3,992 deaths attributed to the virus, representing a falling mortality rate of 2.8 per cent. The ministry reports 123,373 cases (85.4 per cent) have been resolved.

The latest numbers from Health Canada show 75,580 active cases, 3,500 more than week ago. That brings the total to 475,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide since the pandemic began, with 13,659 related deaths, a mortality rate of 2.9 per cent.