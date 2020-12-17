Police warn drivers to keep cars locked, avoid leaving valuables in sight

With the holiday season in full bloom, the Ontario Provincial Police is emphasizing its “lock it or lose it” message to drivers.

Criminals will prey on unlocked vehicles particularly at this time of year. These thefts are considered crimes of opportunity and thieves will quickly check several vehicles in a given area, most often entering and stealing from only those that are left unlocked with valuables in plain view, said police in a release.

Despite the repeated education through the media and other means, people are still leaving valuables including wallets, cash, parcels and cellular phones in their unlocked vehicles clearly visible to passersby.

If your valuables are secured out of sight and your vehicles are locked and alarmed the chances of your belongings being stolen are significantly decreased.

The OPP encourage all vehicle owners/passengers to do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Alarm your vehicle if equipped

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Pocket your keys;

Always park in a well-lit area

Additionally, if you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood, don’t hesitate, call police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at info@csgw.tips where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

DECEMBER 11

4:27 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Manser Road and Deborah Glaister Line in Wellesley Township. A Milverton man was travelling west on Deborah Glaister Line when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle travelling north on Manser Road. That was operated by a Kitchener man, who was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver was treated at hospital for minor injuries. The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Remotely Piloted Vehicle (RPV) was deployed to record the scene of the collision. Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate, and charges are pending. Roadways in the area were closed for several hours. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

DECEMBER 12

3:59 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of stolen property from a residence on Oak Drive in Elmira. Personal property was stolen from the front porch of the home. The property was believed to have been stolen between noon and 3 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DECEMBER 14

8:02 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked at an address on King Street North in St. Jacobs. A work van was damaged when the suspect attempted to gain entry to the vehicle. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on December 11 and 7 a.m. on December 14. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

10:42 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a job site in the area of Greenhouse Road near Breslau. Materials were believed to have been stolen from the job site. Through investigation, it was determined that a theft did not occur.

1:47 PM | A break-in brought police to an address on Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township. A secure compound that housed trailers loaded with tools was entered, and numerous pieces of equipment were stolen. The theft is believed to have occurred at some point over the weekend. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.