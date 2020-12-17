Knights of Columbus see increased demand for the toys they collect for needy kids

Typically busy with their “New Toys for Needy Kids” campaign, the Knights of Columbus are seeing an even larger demand this year due to the pandemic.

Having grown from 175 toys collected in the first outing back in 1996 to 25,000 last year, the Waterloo chapter expects to surpass that amount in year 24.

“The program has grown because we became a much larger part of our community. And when you service the community, and all of the community, therefore, your facility, your ability to collect toys and distribute toys has to increase dramatically, as well,” said club member Martin Hickey.

A wearer of many hats with the Waterloo-based not-for-profit, holding the titles of manager, facility manager and marketing director, he’s been involved with the toy drive since 2009. He’s seen plenty of changes in that time, though nothing like the conditions we see today due to the coronvirus.

The pandemic has brought job losses and financial uncertainty, a situation felt keenly at this time of year, he said.

“There’s a lot more moms and dads reaching out for toys for their kids. There were situations where we got toys from schools… and then we would almost turn around and go back to some of the same schools and deliver toys to the needy kids in those schools,” said Hickey, noting the protocols also had to change, with sanitization being a key issue.

“We are collecting a lot of toys this year. The Waterloo Fire Department, the Waterloo Regional Police Services where their ‘stuff a cruiser’ has just been dynamic. They understand our community and we make things work.”

Unlike most toy drives being exclusive to the holidays, the Knights of Columbus campaign runs all year round.

“We’re willing to do this 365. That’s who we are. That’s our motto. And that’s what we do.”

Aside from Christmas, the organization helped many families out this year by providing birthday gifts to those that couldn’t afford to provide their own.

“When COVID first hit, one of our members, Paul Taylor, decided that he wanted to be of service to the group. So, we were able to put a birthday program together for moms and dads who couldn’t get out because the COVID, so we actually do sanitary delivery to… the houses of the birthday kids.”

This year’s event also saw supporters the NoteWorthy Singers chip in to the cause creating a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 for the program.

“The NoteWorthy Singers are just a phenomenal group,” said Hickey. “They started here many years ago – I think they’re in their eighth year now – and the very first year they heard about our toy drive, they raised $605 and 82 gifts. They have graduated to the point now where I don’t know what the latest GoFundMe number is. But they’re over $25,000 in donations at this point to us through their concerts, and their own generosity and thousands of toys.

The current toll of the groups GoFundMe sits at $8,520 of the $10,000, and a YouTube performance video is available to watch on the choir’s channel.

Those looking to support the Knights’ efforts can find drop-off locations for toys at the group’s office at 145 Dearborn Pl. in Waterloo,the hotel in Heidelerg, Waterloo Regional police headquarters, all the Waterloo Fire Department stations and the Royal Canadian Legion on Marsland in Waterloo. Cash donations are also being accepted through paypal on the organization’s website.

Hickey encourages families that feel that they may need help this Christmas to call 519-884-2060 and ask for Martin.