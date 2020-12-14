Catholic Women’s League Gathering

For months the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League have not met, but on Thursday, December 10 they had their first gathering. Father Grayson Hope had mass at 6:15 p.m. for the Living & Deceased members of the St. Boniface CWL.

Thank you to the kindness of Brian Kurtz who offered and donated free of charge his facilities to the ladies gathering for a fun night of painting. In this building the ladies were set up in stations so they could be safe distancing.

President Fran Vegh showed a slide on the paint pouring technique with 3 colours of paint – blue, white and gold. You dropped the paint on a wooden tile – twisted the tile around, dragged a string through the paint or dragged a paper towel through. Each showed a wonderful effect. You then chose which effect you liked the best and this would go on your stretched canvas. There were some very unique paintings.

Thank you to Fran Vegh for her wonderful idea and demonstrating the procedures. It was so much fun and getting lots of paints on your hands felt like kids again. Thank you to Helen and Jackie Peacock and Connie Bruder for their beautiful gifts for each one. Fran wished to thank the ladies who came out for this venture. It was so nice to see people – even if everyone wore masks and safe distanced. Lots of laughter & shouting back & forth.