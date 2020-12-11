Gerth, John Harry

It is with a heavy heart that John H. Gerth, age 71, passed away due to complications from heart surgery. Formally of St. Clements for 41 years, and a resident of Linwood. He was a gentle wonderful man, husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Linda, business partner, soulmate and who was his “rock”. Son Chad, daughter Deanna (Mike) and son Trevor (Caroline). Also leaving to mourn are his grandchildren Alex (Sydney), Samantha (Jim), Drew, Josh, Tyler and little Isla. His sister Barb McIntosh (Ian), brothers Gary, Doug (Cathy) and brother-in-law Larry Koch as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Lorraine LaFlamme (Daub) 2013, father Harry Gerth 1967 and step-father Bill Daub 2001 and by his parrot Simba who only liked him.

John started his business in 1978 known as J. Gerth Custom Toolage in Heidelberg. Then moved twice to bigger places. Sold the business in 2001. Many customers wanted him to start up again so after 5 years, he started CT Tooling in St. Clements for his sons, Chad and Trevor. He always loved going in to help “the boys”. This made him feel needed. You can take the work away from a man, but you can never take a man away from his work. His love was cottages. The first on Manitoulin Island that we had for 19 years and now McKellar Lake for the past 8 years. He loved fishing and boating especially when he purchased his new pontoon boat in 2018 that he was so proud of and that he purchased especially for Linda. John was loved and respected by his family and customers over the years and all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. We were able to spend our 50th Wedding Anniversary in September with our children at the cottage. What a wonderful time and great memories.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or online.