Alder, Alma

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
December 11, 2020
Alder, Alma

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cambridge Country Manor at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Samuel “Sam” Alder (2007). Dear mother and mother-in-law of Roy, Russell and Sandra, Mark and Kyoko, Matthew and Katherine, and the late Elizabeth (2017). Lovingly remembered by her eight grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Herbert and Olive (Marcy) Dickson. Alma will be remembered for her exemplary volunteer work in the community, and was awarded the “Volunteer of the Year Award” for Waterloo Region in 2012. She will be missed dearly. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family service will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House would be appreciated.

