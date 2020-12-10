WRPS issue warning after increase in thefts from vehicles

Waterloo Regional Police are reminding motorists to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside after receiving several reports of thefts from vehicles.

Since January 1, police have received 3,339 reports of thefts from motor vehicles, an increase of 6.8 per cent over the same time period last year.

Theft from motor vehicles is a crime of opportunity that can occur in a driveway, parking lot, or parking garage, they said this week in a release. In many cases, owners leave their vehicles unlocked, providing thieves easy access to their belongings.

In other instances, owners leave valuables in plain sight, enticing thieves to force their way into the vehicle and steal property.

Many times, thieves will target personal identity documents. Leaving identity documents in your vehicle can pose great risks and could result in identity fraud. Information on passports, ownership documents, insurance documents, or sensitive work data or material could leave you vulnerable.

During one instance, a victim had their ownership and insurance taken from their vehicle. The victim later discovered that the thieves used their name to obtain credit cards and make purchases.

Police encourage motorists to keep a copy their ownership and insurance in their wallet instead of in the vehicle to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of identity fraud. If there is more than one person operating the motor vehicle, they are encouraged to make an extra copy.

If someone has entered your vehicle and has stolen or tampered with your identity documents, contact police immediately. You are also encouraged to contact a credit monitoring agency and your financial banking institution immediately to report the incident.

You can take steps to reduce the risk of a theft by ensuring that:

Windows are closed and doors are locked when you exit your vehicle.

Valuables and identity documents are removed from your vehicle. This includes cash, electronics, work tools, jewelry or sunglasses.

If you observe suspicious people in your neighbourhood, looking into vehicles, we encourage you to report this to police immediately. This will assist us in tracking patterns of criminal behavior and potentially identifying suspects.

Crime in-progress can be reported by calling 911.

Non-emergency incidents can be reported online at wrps.on.ca or by calling 519-570-9777.

NOVEMBER 30

5:30 AM | Two residences were victim to break and enters last week, and both are on the same road in the Township of Perth East. Perth County OPP received the first report of a break-in that had occurred at a residence on Road 145. Unknown suspect(s) entered a garage overnight, and rummaged through a vehicle. In this incident, money and bank cards were stolen. Further, shortly after 8 a.m., the Perth County OPP received a second report of a break and enter, also on Road 145. Again, a garage was entered and a variety of items, including a GPS, sunglasses, motorcycle helmets, and money were stolen. Police remind the public to keep vehicles locked at all times, and never leave keys in, or near, a vehicle. Unlocked vehicles become easy targets, and can be used to commit other crimes, including break and enters, or driving offences, such as impaired driving (by drugs or alcohol). Stolen vehicles also pose a risk to the public when drivers flee from police, driving in a dangerous manner in order to evade arrest. Stolen credit cards can be used to make purchases before the owner ever notices that they are missing.

DECEMBER 4

8:40 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Hutchinson Road and Wilmot Easthope Road. A dump truck was pulling a trailer when the driver negotiated a corner poorly, causing the trailer to spill its load on the roadway. As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

12:11 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at an unoccupied residence on Bridge Street West in Woolwich Township. It does not appear that anything was taken from the property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

5:35 PM | Police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Notre Dame Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was stopped southbound on Notre Dame Drive at a stop sign, and another vehicle was travelling south on Notre Dame when the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and struck the stopped vehicle from behind. The collision resulted in minor injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old woman was charged with ‘careless driving.’

DECEMBER 6

9:42 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break and enter at a residence on Pintail Drive in Elmira. A garage was entered sometime overnight and vehicle keys were taken. A white, 4-door, Chevrolet Cruze was stolen from the home. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

DECEMBER 7

8:15 AM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a string of theft from motor vehicles that occurred in Elmira during the weekend of Nov. 28. Residents on Sandpiper Court, Snyder Avenue North and Burlwood Drive had their vehicles entered and property taken. Police are looking to identify and speak with this individual in connection to this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Motorists are reminded to lock their vehicles and ensure valuables and personal identity documents are removed from the vehicle. If your vehicle has been entered, and you have not yet reported it to police, please report it online.

11:13 AM | Police received a report of a drive-off from a gas station on Arthur Street in Elmira. The alleged theft would have occurred on Dec. 5 at approximately 1 p.m., and involves a red sedan. Anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have information, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

DECEMBER 8

1:05 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a serious collision that occurred on Victoria Street North and Fountain Street North in Breslau. A vehicle being operated by an adult male from Guelph was travelling north on Victoria Street North when the driver struck two 16-year-olds who were walking on the gravel shoulder from a nearby school. The vehicle continued north until it was stopped by witnesses at Shantz Station Road. Waterloo Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police located the vehicle in the area of Shantz Station Road, and the driver was arrested without incident. The two youths were taken to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The WRPS Remotely Piloted Vehicle (RPV) was deployed to record the scene of the collision. Members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit are continuing to investigate the details surrounding the collision and are focusing on distracted driving and impaired driving. Charges are pending. Roadways in the area were closed until approximately 4:30 p.m.