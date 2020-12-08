Martin, Noah E.

Passed away peacefully at his residence, RR 1, St. Jacobs on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Husband of Edna (Kraemer) Martin. Father of Verna Martin of Elmira, Wayne and Viola Martin of RR 1, St. Jacobs, Betty and Cleon Martin of RR 1, Mount Forest, Vera and Dennis Martin of RR 1, St. Jacobs. Brother of Annie Martin, and brother-in-law of Salome Bearinger and Agnes Kraemer. Survived by 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Ezra Martin and Leah Brubacher, three brothers, two sisters, and one great-grandchild. A drive past visitation took place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11 – 5 p.m. at the family residence. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the burial and service for Noah was private.

