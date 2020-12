Crime of the Week: December 7, 2020 Case#: 1744

Offence: Weapons offence Date: OCTOBER 26, 2020

On October 25, 2020, at approximately 6 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of gunshots in the area of Hume Drive and Cowan Boulevard in Cambridge. Investigation revealed that a residence in the area had been shot at. No one was injured.

