WRPS encourage residents to stay home for the holidays

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is encouraging the community to stay home for the holidays and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

During the month of December, WRPS will launch its #HomeForTheHolidays campaign, encouraging residents to find innovative and fun things to do at home to celebrate the holiday season.

Throughout the month, police will be encouraging people to send them photos through social media, using the hashtag #HomeForTheHolidays, of the fun they are having at home.

To send photos, use the WRPS social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram), or e-mail directly to publicinfo@wrps.on.ca. Submissions will posted to on social media.

NOVEMBER 25

3:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a serious single-vehicle collision in the area of William Hastings Line and Township Road 14 in Wellesley Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and was then fully engulfed in flames. Due to the severity of the collision, the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators are still working to determine the driver’s identity. Speed is considered a contributing factor in the collision, and investigators are trying to determine what led up to the fatal collision. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

NOVEMBER 26

10:10 PM | Emergency services responded to William Hastings Line in Wellesley Township for a single-vehicle collision. A black BMW was travelling west on William Hastings Line when it crossed the center line and continued off the roadway, striking a hydro pole. A 45-year-old Brussels man was transported to a local hospital with a serious leg injury. As a result of the investigation, the driver was charged with ‘careless driving.’

NOVEMBER 27

8:00 AM | The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit was contacted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in regards to an investigation originating from the United Kingdom. Police received information regarding a man who when in Elmira engaged in sexualized conversations posing a risk to children. Based on that information, the ICE Unit located the male in London, Ontario. With the assistance of the London Police Service, the man was arrested and transported to Waterloo Region for a bail hearing. He was charged with making child pornography.

2:15 PM | Police responded to Cox Creek Road and Crowsfoot Road in Woolwich Township for a collision that occurred after the vehicle blew a tire and left the roadway. No one was injured. The vehicle left the road way as a result of a blown tire. No injuries.

NOVEMBER 28

1:01 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a Hamilton Road address in New Hamburg for report of break-in. The complainant advised that he observed an unknown suspect inside his business, loading property into a van. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

10:05 AM | A resident of Sandpiper Court in Elmira reported that his vehicle had been entered. The complainant indicated that his vehicle was unlocked and sustained no damage. Unknown suspect(s) took change and a garage door opener, which was later recovered. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

10:35 AM | A resident of Snyder Avenue North in Elmira reported that a vehicle parked at his residence had been entered, indicating that the toolbox in the bed of his truck had been left unlocked. Unknown suspect(s) took miscellaneous tools valued at approximately $100. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

NOVEMBER 30

10:20 AM | A man involved in a single-vehicle collision on Road 116 in Wellesley Township back on Sept. 26 faced additional charges as a result of the police investigation. The 21-year-old man was determined to have been impaired at the time of the collision. He was subsequently charged with ‘dangerous operation,’ ‘operation while impaired,’ ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration above 80,’ and ‘operation while prohibited by order.’ Both the driver and the female passenger suffered minor injuries.

7:26 PM | Waterloo Regional Police were called to a single-vehicle collision at Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road near St. Jacobs. A vehicle was travelling south on Arthur Street, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and sideswiped a pole on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then spun out and struck a second pole. There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision. The driver, a 49-year-old man, was charged with ‘failing to turn out to the left to avoid a collision.’