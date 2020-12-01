Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Donald Marvin Knechtel

Donald Marvin Knechtel, formerly of Kitchener went home to be with God. He died at Owen Sound hospital November 23rd, the day before his 64th birthday.

Beloved father of Tannith McCarthy of Peabody. Loving grandfather of Tyrelle, Devonte, Shaelyn and Jashon. Don will be dearly missed by his parents (Raymond) Alfred Knechtel and Gladys (Scheerer) Knechtel and his siblings Sharon Knechtel, Dennis (Nettie) Knechtel, Doris Klenot (Larry Duncan), Brenda Bushell, Maynard (Brenda) Knechtel, Christine (Paul) Black. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Christopher Bushell.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather.

