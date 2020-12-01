$1 million damage in early morning fire

An early-morning fire destroyed a barn at a farm operation south of St. Jacobs. Damage was estimated at $1 million. Woolwich firefighters were called to the scene at Three Bridges Road near Lobsinger Line about 3 a.m. after the family discovered the barn was ablaze. While 112 cattle were rescued 2,700 laying hens and three horses perished. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the extensive damage may hinder a determination, firefighters says.