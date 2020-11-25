David Garner

David Garner died peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario. He was born February 14, 1942.

David lived with his beloved partner, Michelle Karn of 22 years in Kitchener, Ontario. He is survived by his son, Trevor, wife Julie (nee Hare) and their daughters, Alysha, Gwen, and Brooke. Dave is also survived by the mother of his son, Carol Garner; Michelle’s sons Craig of Calgary, Alberta and Darryll, wife Erin, and children, Delaney, Michael, and MacKenna of Peterborough, Ontario. He will be dearly missed by many family members and friends.

An avid sports-enthusiast, Dave excelled in many sports; playing professional hockey in the US and recognized in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000. As a refrigeration mechanic at Zehr’s, Dave advanced his career to the Manager of Maintenance before retiring in 2008.

Dave’s wishes were for a party for his family and friends to celebrate his life among loved ones to occur at a later date when it is safe to gather again. Donations can be sent to the Canadian Association of Mental Health for Alzheimer’s Research.

