Wellesley Lions go online with fundraising auction to support youth recreation programs

Fundraising events, especially leading into the holiday season, are a staple for the area’s service clubs, but most of that has been put on hold this year due to the pandemic. Still looking to support community causes, the Wellesley & District Lions Club is making its first attempt at an online auction.

The goal is to run a fundraiser that avoids social contact while supporting youth sports and recreation initiatives.

“We run a bunch of different fundraising initiatives every year, and with COVID we had to change things up a little bit. So, with that, we decided to do an online auction where we could socially distance ourselves and still raise funds for the club, and specifically for youth recreation,” said Steve Doiron, one of the club members who is spearheading this event.

Running today (Thursday) to November 26, residents will be able to take part in the first-ever online auction run by the club and hosted by Jantzi Auctions Ltd. Donated items worth $50 or more were collected over the last few weeks by club members as they prepared for the event. The list includes the likes of a 50-inch television, gift certificates, gift baskets and locally made crafts. All told, there are more than 50 items up for grabs as the auction kicks off.

Given this is a first-time event, the club doesn’t have a fundraising target, but Dorion said he hopes people are generous given that it’s the holiday season, adding the auction is also a way to get a jump on some Christmas shopping.

“Those funds will go a long way within our community, so just have fun with it. Have fun with it and [take part in another] good way to support the Lions and support the communities.”

While it’s too late to donate items to the auction, Dorion notes the club will gladly accept monetary donations to go towards their cause, adding the same applies to those who may not be able to take part in the auction, which can be found online.