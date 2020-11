Gingrich: Mrs. Minerva Martin

Minerva (Martin) Gingrich, born to Daniel M Martin on October 24th, 1930, died peacefully on November 19th, 2020.

Married to Daniel Gingrich on December 20th, 1951, they lived in matrimony about 7 years. Second marriage to Urias Gingrich on October 4th, 1962, they lived in matrimony for 53 years.

Leaves to mourn 9 children, Naomi (Orvie) Bauman, Erla (Mervin) Martin, Saloma Gingrich, Amsey (Mary Ann) Gingrich, Magdalena (Eli) Bowman, David (Esther) Gingrich, Susannah Gingrich, Elias (Sarah) Gingrich, Alvin (Blendina) Gingrich.

Survived by 47 grandchildren, 130 great grand children, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Predeceased by 2 husbands, 1 daughter, 1 son-in-law, 2 grand children, 3 brothers and 1 sister.

Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home.