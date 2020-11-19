Calendar photo shoots among duties of OPP canine unit

For the fifth year, the Ontario Provincial Police has published a calendar featuring the dogs of its canine unit, which has been involved in some 1,700 calls so far this year.

The unit provides support for search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence.

The fifth annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar showcases the highly-trained canines that work to keep Ontario safe. Each month features an OPP canine from across the province with a write-up identifying their specialty and home location. All proceeds from the 2021 OPP Canine Unit Calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. Last year’s calendar sales raised $25,309.64 for those causes.

Each calendar costs $10 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shop.

NOVEMBER 11

9:30 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a stolen bike from an address on Hawkesville Road in Woolwich Township. The bicycle, a teal 18-speed mountain bike, was believed to have been stolen earlier that morning.. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

2:40 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a collision involving an SUV and a truck and trailer at Line 86 and Northfield Drive, east of Elmira. The driver of the SUV lost control, striking the trailer portion of the truck. There was significant damage to the vehicles. As a result of the investigation, the driver of the SUV was charged with ‘careless driving.’

6:36 PM | Police responded to a report of an assault at an address on Scheifele Place in Breslau. Two individuals engaged in a verbal dispute that became physical. Officers investigated and there were no grounds to lay charges.

NOVEMBER 12

3:13 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft at a business located in the area of Hamilton Road and Neville Street in New Hamburg. The theft is believed to have occurred around 12:50- 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 9. Unknown suspects stole commercial property from the business. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

6:00 PM | A 29-year-old Elmira woman was charged with ‘careless driving’ after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 23 south of Listowel. Perth County OPP, Perth County Paramedic Service and the North Perth Fire Department responded to a collision on Perth Road 164 (Highway 23) near Line 60. An adult pedestrian had crossed the road and was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound. They were transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

NOVEMBER 14

2:00 AM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 18 east of the Fourth Line in the Township of Centre Wellington when they observed an eastbound motor vehicle travelling at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar at 130 km/h. Further investigation revealed that the plates on the vehicle were registered to another motor vehicle and the coupe that was involved in the incident was deemed to be unfit. As a result, as 20-year-old Erin man was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle,’ ‘plates not authorized for motor vehicle’ and ‘operate unfit motor vehicle.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice – Provincial Offences Court on May 5, 2021. The vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

NOVEMBER 15

12:04 AM | A member of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit observed a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the area of Arthur Street South and Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township. The vehicle was allegedly travelling 127 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was conducted. As a result of the investigation, the driver was issued a three-day licence suspension for being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero. The driver was also charged with ‘speeding’ and ‘driving without a licence.’

6:29 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Katherine Street North and Line 86 in Woolwich Township, where the traffic lights were out in the area due to a power outage. One vehicle was travelling on Katherine Street North and the other vehicle was travelling on Line 86 when both vehicles entered the intersection without stopping. Both drivers sustained serious injuries. As a result of the investigation, both drivers were charged with ‘failure to yield at an uncontrolled intersection.’

NOVEMBER 16

1:30 AM | Emergency services responded to a barn on fire at an address near Middlebrook and Weisenberg roads in Woolwich Township. The barn was fully engulfed and destroyed, and several cattle were lost. The cause of the fire is undetermined but has not been deemed to be suspicious. There were no reported physical injuries to the residents of the farm.