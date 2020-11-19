BRADBURY, Gregory Norval

Peacefully, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, Gregory Norval Bradbury passed away at the age of 75. Beloved father of Crystal Elizabeth Bradbury and the late Tyler Norval Bradbury (2003). Cherished grandfather of Josina Catharina Bradbury Pranger and Elijah Tyler Bradbury Pranger. Dear brother of Kenneth Bradbury and Marjorie Orvis. Predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Marjory Bradbury, by his brothers Arthur Bradbury and Clyde Bradbury and his sister Marlene Bradbury. Greg was born and raised in Toronto, the youngest of 6 siblings. He enjoyed spending his summers at the family cottage at Smith’s Camp in Midland, ON. He liked skiing, fishing, and hunting and was an excellent bowler. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and taking bike trips with his son, Tyler. When his son, Tyler, joined the Cubs, he became a scout leader and they shared many events together, including summer and winter camping events as well as a Canada Jamboree on Prince Edward Island. Greg worked at Fiberglass Canada until it closed in 1989 and then worked as a church custodian, a school bus driver, and retired from Rolan Inc. after 15 years. The family wishes to thank the staff of Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, for their care of Greg. Family and friends were received at Smith Funeral Home, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Diabetes Canada or the charity of your choice (cheques only at the funeral home please). Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online.