Goll, Jane

Passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence in Elmira, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Jim Goll for over 51 years. Dear mother of Jennifer Goll and Michael Warren, Jonathan Goll and Krystee Green, Jillian Goll and Stuart Wild. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Henry Warren; Emeline, Violet and Beatrix Goll; and Cole Wild. Sister and sister-in-law of Catherine Thiel, Paul Thomas, Nancy and Basil McDougall, Charles and Nancy Thomas, and Cavell Thomas. Predeceased by her parents Royden and Helen (Kunkel) Thomas, brother Robert Thomas, sister-in-law Judy Thomas, and brother-in-law Gerald Thiel. Jane loved to travel, and had visited every province in Canada, several states in the United States as well as Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Central and South America. She especially enjoyed cruises, both river and ocean. Jane worked in Home Care Services for 20 years, starting out with three seniors and ending up with at least 15 clients (all by word of mouth). She enjoyed reading, especially historical fiction, playing cards, and getting together with family and friends. Jane was one of those special people who reached out and helped them in any way she could. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. In Jane’s memory, donations to the St. Teresa of Avila building and maintenance fund or Development and Peace would be appreciated. Special thanks to the palliative care staff – Dr. Yew, nurses Ella and Courtney, personal service workers Lizzy and Rosemary – as well as her daughter Jennifer, for their care. We would also like to thank family and friends for their ongoing love and support.

Dreisinger Funeral Home