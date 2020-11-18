Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest

Goll, Jane

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
November 18, 2020
7 views
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Goll, Jane

Passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence in Elmira, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Jim Goll for over 51 years. Dear mother of Jennifer Goll and Michael Warren, Jonathan Goll and Krystee Green, Jillian Goll and Stuart Wild. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Henry Warren; Emeline, Violet and Beatrix Goll; and Cole Wild. Sister and sister-in-law of Catherine Thiel, Paul Thomas, Nancy and Basil McDougall, Charles and Nancy Thomas, and Cavell Thomas. Predeceased by her parents Royden and Helen (Kunkel) Thomas, brother Robert Thomas, sister-in-law Judy Thomas, and brother-in-law Gerald Thiel. Jane loved to travel, and had visited every province in Canada, several states in the United States as well as Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Central and South America. She especially enjoyed cruises, both river and ocean. Jane worked in Home Care Services for 20 years, starting out with three seniors and ending up with at least 15 clients (all by word of mouth). She enjoyed reading, especially historical fiction, playing cards, and getting together with family and friends. Jane was one of those special people who reached out and helped them in any way she could. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. In Jane’s memory, donations to the St. Teresa of Avila building and maintenance fund or Development and Peace would be appreciated. Special thanks to the palliative care staff – Dr. Yew, nurses Ella and Courtney, personal service workers Lizzy and Rosemary – as well as her daughter Jennifer, for their care. We would also like to thank family and friends for their ongoing love and support.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Elizabeth Carlene (Payne) Killarn

Cassandra MerlihanbyCassandra Merlihan
November 16, 2020
15 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Hachman, Ewald

Of Hanover, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by his family, on Friday, January 10,…
byObserver Admin
January 13, 2020
9 views
Read the full story

Martin, D. Lynne

Martin, D. Lynne Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Friday, September 18, 2020 Grand…
byObserver Admin
September 21, 2020
56 views
Read the full story

Arndt, Lillian

Arndt, Lillian Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age…
byObserver Admin
October 8, 2020
64 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0