Waterloo Region, Guelph police partner in human trafficking team

The joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team officially launched last week. It will offer services to victims and survivors of human trafficking throughout Guelph, Wellington County and Waterloo Region.

This joint initiative brings together partners from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), the Guelph Police Service (GPS), Victim Services of Waterloo and Wellington/Guelph and the Waterloo Region Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre to offer a holistic approach to human trafficking incidents, police said in a release.

The team, which will be hosted by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, is made up of two investigators from the WRPS, one investigator from GPS, and a human trafficking crisis intervention counsellor from Victim Services.

The goal of the collaborative team is to not only offer investigative services, but to offer counselling, emergency housing needs, medical needs, and basic supplies. St. John Ambulance will also provide therapy dogs to assist victims and survivors throughout the investigation and court process.

The Joint Waterloo/Guelph Human Trafficking Team has been made possible through the Proceeds of Crime (POC) Front-Line Policing (FLP) grant program funding provided by the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service is proud to host the new Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team that will offer an enhanced response to human trafficking throughout Guelph, Wellington and Waterloo Region. Human trafficking knows no boundaries. The trauma caused to victims can sometimes be so harmful that they refuse to come forward to ask for help. This collaborative effort shows the importance of everyone working together to support victims and survivors to ensure they receive the help they need and to ensure we prevent future victims of this heinous crime,” said WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin in a statement.

NOVEMBER 3

4:33 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-in at a fenced compound at an Arthur Street North location in Woolwich Township. The suspects cut through the fenced property and broke into a trailer, stealing property from it. The break-in is believed to have occurred sometime in the past two months. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

NOVEMBER 5

10:00 AM | Wellington County OPP received a theft report from an address on Wellington Road 10 in Moorefield. Sometime within the previous 24 hours, unknown suspect/s stole the complainant’s Bobcat 2400 worth $10,000 from his feed mill. Officers learned that the Bobcat had been recovered inoperable and abandoned in the middle of Concession 14 during the night. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

NOVEMBER 6

9:19 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a gas drive-off from a station on Victoria Street North in Woolwich Township. The suspect vehicle was a white SUV. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

NOVEMBER 7

12:35 PM | Police responded to a report of a break-in at a secure lot in the area of Fountain Street North in Breslau. The complainant reported that several tractor trailers had been entered on the lot and property was taken. The break-in is believed to have occurred sometime during the overnight hours. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:29 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of property damage at an elementary school in Wellesley village, where there was damage done to the air conditioning and heating units. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

NOVEMBER 9

8:50 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 19 near the Seventh Line in the Township of Centre Wellington when they observed an eastbound motor vehicle travelling at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 135 km/h. A 17-year-old Belwood resident was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Provincial Offences Court – Guelph on May 5, 2021. The vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.