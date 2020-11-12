Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Townhouse project proposed for former salvage yard

Steve Kannon
November 12, 2020
[Stock Image]
A former salvage yard in St. Jacobs’ south end would be transformed into a small subdivision featuring 12 townhomes under a plan discussed this week at Woolwich council.

A developer is looking to rezone the one-acre property at 1065 Old Scout Pl. to allow for residential uses on what is now an agricultural parcel. Old Scout Limited is also seeking a number of modifications to the township’s guidelines for development on the site, including provisions for larger garages and smaller porches in some cases.

The rezoning application was the subject of public planning meeting held Tuesday night via videoconferencing.

The number of variances in the three blocks of four townhouses prompted Coun. Patrick Merlihan to question why it was the developer couldn’t adhere to the township’s guidelines for the site.

In response, Sarah Code, a planner with the GSP Group representing the applicant, said the proposal calls for townhouse units from Bromberg Homes would use designs already in use elsewhere.

“The elevations are used in other municipalities, and they’ve worked quite well,” she said.

Mark Pomponi, Woolwich’s director of development services, said the application is just the first proposal from the developer. The designs will be reviewed by planning staff to determine the suitability.

“Some of them may be appropriate; some of them may not be.”

Tuesday night’s meeting was for information purposes, with council making no decisions. The public session got the ball rolling, with future submissions subject to review before staff eventually comes back with a recommendation for councillors.

