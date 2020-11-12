Remembrance Day Elmira

Related Posts
Fire destroys Wellesley barn
Saturday’s sweltering heat found firefighters from all three township fire stations battling a blaze that destroyed a barn…
July 9, 2020
Rural seniors’ home gets expansion nod
A retirement home near Bloomingdale was cleared this week to expand the number of residents it can house,…
January 16, 2009
Poetry meets canoes in annual trek along the Grand
The Fish Quill Poetry Boat Tour is paddling back to Grand River for an encore. Five poets and…
July 20, 2012
Police make arrest in dumping of toxins in Conestogo
A 51-year-old Kitchener man charged with dumping toxic waste at a Conestogo-area sugar bush was remanded in court…
July 17, 2015
