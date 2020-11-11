This year First Communion for the students from St. Boniface School was very different. This was a make-up celebration as the student should have made their Frist Communion in May. It was a beautiful day and the young ladies were beautifully dressed in their white dresses and the boys looked so handsome. Father Grayson Hope had a special Mass at 11:30 a.m. on October 25th just for these 18 students and their families. The families were asked to sit as close to the front of the altar as they could. The pews are all taped off for self-distancing. The young people sat with their families near the centre aisle. Each child went up slowly on their own to receive the Holy Eucharist. The Readings which were usually given by the students this year were given by parishioners. They each received a First Communion certificate from the parish commemorating their special day. Scapulars donated by the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League will be presented to each student at a later date.

On Wednesday, November 11th at the 8:30 a.m. morning Mass Benjamin Wilson received his scapular from Father Hope.