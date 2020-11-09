Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Remembrance Day

AvatarbyDiane Strickler
November 9, 2020
St. Boniface Church celebrated Remembrance Day on Sunday November 8th to honour the war dead and the deceased members of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus.  Prior to Mass the names of the deceased members were read followed by the laying of wreaths in front of the main altar by members of the 3rd degree and 4th degree Knights of Columbus, The St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League,  the Maryhill Historical Society and the Maryhill firefighters. 

On the Saturday, Maryhill Historical Society members Patricia Weiler and sons Mark and Jamie and Danny Strickler placed Canada Flags at the graves of the veterans in both the “Old Walled” and new cemetery. In the “Old Walled Cemetery” were Frank Albert Fehrenbach,  Andrew Weiler, and Lincoln Yantz.  In the New Cemetery Canada flags were place at the graves of John Bitschy,  Clarence Brohman,  Willard Brohman, Frank Bruder, Verne Drexler, Wilfred Ellig, Gregory Goetz, Ray A. Hergott,  Ray L. Hergott,

 Ken Hipel, George Kurtz,  Leo Lauber, Frank Rider,  Alfred Rider , Joseph Martin Vagle,  Romie Voisin, Frank Waechter, Leander (Chester) Weiler,  Simon Weiler,  Anthony (Doc) Zinger, Cyril (Pat) Zinger, and Joe Zinger.

Mark Weiler placing a Canadian Flag on the Frank Fehrenbach grave in the Old Walled Cemetery. Looking on are mom Pat & Jamie Weiler and Earl Haid grounds keeper.
