Police warn against fraud

Police are warning residents to avoid falling for frauds and scams after Perth County OPP were contacted October 31 by a concerned citizen who received a phone call advising them that their credit card had been compromised. The victim then gave their credit card information to the caller before realizing it was a scam. As a result, scammers managed to steal $9,500 before the card was cancelled.

There currently are several different phone and online scams being used in the area which have different methods of obtaining personal information and funds.

Police offer the following tips to prevent fraud:

Keep your personal information confidential and safe, and do not give any information out over the phone, internet, or through e-mail.

Don’t be pressured or bullied by someone on the phone into providing personal information.

Protect your PIN (Personal Identification Number) and passwords.

Beware of unusual transactions and “too good to be true” offers.

Police reminding the public it’s not always easy to spot a scam, and new ones emerge every day. If you suspect that you are a target of fraud, don’t be embarrassed – you are not alone. Contact police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or toll free 1-888-495-8501.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OCTOBER 28

2:23 PM | Waterloo Regional Police were called to a report of a collision at Nafziger Road and Lisbon Road in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was waiting to turn left onto Lisbon Road when it was struck from behind by the driver of a Hyundai Elantra. There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the Elantra faces charges.

OCTOBER 30

3:45 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 7 south of Elora when they observed a southbound passenger vehicle travelling at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 135 km/h. A 24-year-old Cambridge man was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle’ and for having cannabis readily available contrary. He is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice – Provincial Offences Court on March 31, 2021. The vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

OCTOBER 31

2:38 PM | A minor collision brought police to NorthField Drive and Sawmill Road in Conestogo. There were no injuries.

NOVEMBER 1

12:23 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked on Good Street in New Hamburg. Personal documents were taken. Police note that if someone has entered your vehicle and has stolen your property, please file a police report immediately. That will assist them in tracking patterns of criminal behaviour and potentially identify suspects. You can do this by visiting wrps.on.ca. If there is any evidence left behind, including property belonging to the suspect, call police at 519-570-9777.

2:42 PM | Police were contacted by a resident of neighbouring Maurice Street who also reported a theft from their vehicles. Here, too, personal documents were taken, as were gift cards. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

NOVEMBER 2

3:20 PM | Emergency services responded to Greenwood Hill Road in Wellesley Township for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed that the male driver of a Jeep Cherokee was travelling north on Greenwood Hill Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two hydro poles before rolling over. A 36-year-old Waterloo man was airlifted to a hospital out of region with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Traffic Services at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

10:55 PM | Police received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a deer near the railway crossing on Arthur Street south of Elmira.

NOVEMBER 3

9:40 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Herrgott Road in Wellesley Township for a single-vehicle collision. The male driver of a grey sedan was traveling south on Herrgott Road near Boomer Line when he lost control and left roadway. The vehicle struck a produce stand, as well as a cable and phone box, and damaged a fence prior to coming to a rest in a field. The vehicle sustained severe damage. No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending.