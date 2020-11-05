Moyer, William Wayne “Bill”

Peacefully passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband for almost 50 years of Joan (Johnstone) Moyer.

Devoted father of Rob and Peri of Elmira and loving grandpa of Liam, Ben and Alie. Brother-in-law of Fern Kirton and uncle of Trevor (Michelle), Chris (Danielle), Elaine, Allison, Michelle (Paul) and Christine (Bryan). Bill will be remembered by his many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Eva (Floto) Moyer, brothers-in-law Terry Kirton, Ivor (Jean) Johnstone, nephews Craig Hynd, Rob Johnstone and niece Dianne Johnstone.

Bill was a longtime employee of Seagram Distillery and an avid sports fan. He loved a good game of Solo with his friends and travelling south, enjoying the Yankee Spring Training for many years.

We would like to thank the staff on Robins Grove at Barnswallow Place for their excellent care given to Bill and the compassion shown to the family.

Cremation will take place. A memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations to SickKids or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Dreisinger Funeral Home