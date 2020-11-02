Cassel, Hilda (nee Diebold)

Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Cassel (2000). Dear mother of Mark Cassel and Danielle Bailey of Elmira, Sam Cassel and Tara of Listowel, Jennifer Whittom and Joe Driscoll of Elmira, Ann and Rick Kilgour of Elmira. Cherished grandmother of Ryan and Taylor Cassel; the late Austin Whittom, Nathan Whittom and Brayden Driscoll; John and Victoria Kilgour. Will be missed by Darlene Cassel, her nieces, nephews and their families. Sister of John Diebold (the late Betty), Theresa Cassel (the late Bill), Gladys Metzger (Willie), Jim and Sharon Diebold, Grace Young, Bob and Linda Diebold, Wayne and Brenda Diebold, Roy and Robin Diebold. Sister-in-law of Lloyd Cassel (Maria), Joe Cassel (Cheri), Sheila Etmanski. Predeceased by her parents Jerome and Helen Diebold, siblings Marie Reimer, Earl Diebold, brothers-in-law Art, Elgin, Mike, Murray, sisters-in-law Doris and Mary, and special friend Ted Teahen. Hilda was a past member of the CWL at St. Teresa of Avila Church and an active member of the Woolwich Seniors Association. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed many years of playing cards with family and neighbours, and her daily walks around town. The family received relatives and friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Please register your attendance by calling the Dreisinger Funeral Home at 519-669-2207. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Hilda’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment to follow in Elmira Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or St. Teresa of Avila RC Church would be appreciated.