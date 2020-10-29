Police seeking suspects following fires at area Walmart stores

The Waterloo Regional Police Service are investing arsons that occurred at three Walmart stores in the region.

Police have obtained images of males that we would like to identify and speak to in connection to these three incidents. They are also seeking information of a vehicle observed at the scene. It is believed to be a newer model silver Toyota Corolla, police said in a release.

On October 20 at approximately 9:15 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of a fire inside a store at the Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener. At approximately 10 p.m., emergency services responded to a second report of a fire inside the Walmart at the Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener. Twenty minutes later, a call came in from the Walmart at Bridgeport Road and Weber Street in Waterloo.

All three fires were set in the toilet paper and paper towel sections of the stores.

While damaged estimates have not been confirmed initial estimates are in excess of $12 million. The Ontario Fire Marshall and local fire departments are assisting with this investigation.

Police are also encouraging anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or may have dash camera footage from the area of the stores to contact them at 519-570-9777 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OCTOBER 21

2:30 PM | Emergency services responded to the intersection of Manser Road and Streicher Line in Wellesley Township for a collision involving two vehicles. An 81-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Impala was travelling west on Manser Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 23-year-old woman travelling south on Streicher Line at the time. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and strike two separate nearby hydro poles. The man was transported to Grand River Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The woman and a female passenger were also transported to Grand River Hospital for precautionary measures. The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated. Waterloo North Hydro crews responded to replace the damaged poles. The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

OCTOBER 23

10:30 PM | Members of the Waterloo Regional Police, regional paramedics and Floradale firefighters responded to a serious collision on Listowel Road in Wellesley Township. A white Kia was travelling south on Listowel Road when it crossed the center line and struck a black Hyundai Santa Fe travelling north. The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation closed Listowel Road for several hours. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OCTOBER 24

7:30 PM | A member of the Wellington County Ontario OPP conducted a traffic stop of a pickup truck on Bridge Street in Elora. In speaking with the driver, the officer formed the opinion that they had alcohol in their system. A roadside screening test was conducted that resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and brought to a local OPP operations centre for further testing. As a result, a 46-year-old Arthur woman was charged with ‘impaired operation – 80 plus (mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood)’ and ‘driving with open container of liquor.’ A 90-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice – Guelph on November 27.

OCTOBER 26

3:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Greenwood Hill Road and Gerber Road in Wilmot Township. One of the vehicles was stopped at a stop sign on Gerber Road. The driver of the vehicle pulled out onto Greenwood Hill Road and was struck by a vehicle that was travelling north on Greenwood Hill Road. There were no injuries reported. There was moderate damage to both vehicles. As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old woman was charged with ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway.’