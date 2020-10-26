Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin, Levi M.

Passed away at his residence, RR4 Elmira, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Levi M. Martin was the husband of Lydian (Bauman) Martin. Father of Ezra and Rachel Martin and Mary and Enos Bowman of Wallenstein, son-in-law Allen Bowman (Louisa, 2009) and second wife Selema (Martin) Bowman of Millbank, Manassa and Melinda Martin of Maxwell, Catherine and Joseph Bauman of Wallenstein, Noah and Catherine Martin and Levi and Nancy Martin of Millbank, Isaiah and Annie Martin of Elmira, Tilman and Mary Martin of Wallenstein, Enoch and Lucinda Martin of Elmira, Lydian and Simeon Bauman of Wallenstein. Survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Annie Martin and second wife Lovina Martin, his daughter Louisa Martin, and 1 brother and 1 sister.

Visitation was held at the family home. Interment and funeral service took place at Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House. Arrangements entrusted to Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

