KING ST N, WATERLOO, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: October 26, 2020 Case#: 1738

Offence: Sexual Assault Date: Sep 6, 2020

On September 6, 2020, at approximately 8 a.m., a female was walking in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street West in Waterloo when a male suspect approached and sexually assaulted her. There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect has been described as a white male, 5’6” tall with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a black face mask and black track pants.



