Ziolkoski, Stanley

With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Stanley on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 54 years of Carol (Zinger). Dear father of Darrell and Tracy, Tracey and Gene Kirkey, Chad and Susie, Cory and Tania. Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Devin and Natalie; Tia and Dezarae; Caiden and Taylor. Brother and brother-in-law of Edward and Geraldine, Marjorie and Eric Plein, and Nellie Ziolkoski. Stan will be missed by the Zinger family and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Bruno and Clara Ziolkoski, brothers Walter and Casimer, sisters Edna Kludys, Vonda McMorran, Cecilia Damen, Bernice Klein, Lottie Fries, Helen Magwood, Laura Myers and Lucy Weigel. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.

Dreisinger Funeral Home