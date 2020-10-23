Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Martin: Mr. Mervin W

Mervin W Martin of RR#1 Wroxeter died at his home on October 22, 2020 in his 67th year.
Survived by his wife Erla (Gingrich) Martin and 5 children: Urias (Nancy) Martin, Minerva (Elias Weber), Abram (Magdelena) Martin, Nancy (Henry Martin) and Amon (Nancy) Martin of RR#1 Wroxeter.
Grandfather to 39 grandchildren.
Brother to 4 sisters.
Predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Viewing at his home 90411 Belmore Line on Wednesday, October 28th.
A small funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29th at the home, thence to Wroxeter Mennonite Meeting House for further services and burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home, Brussels.

