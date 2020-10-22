Snickers-inspired cookie bars

A Snickers bar is a near perfect candy. The only thing that can make it better? Freezing it. It still has the perfect sweet and salty balance of flavor, but freezing the bar somehow makes the texture even better. That was our inspiration when we created sweet and salty, chewy and crunchy cookie bars, the perfect Halloween sweet.

We used some clever techniques to achieve our ideal cookie-candy hybrid. For the base, we used a combination of melted chocolate, chopped peanuts and coconut oi. Since we planned to freeze these treats, and coconut oil becomes solid at cold temperatures, this resulted in a firm base layer with a nice snap.

For the easiest-ever peanut butter-nougat filling, we melted peanut butter and butter together and then folded in marshmallow creme before mixing in more peanuts. We spread this plush confection in a thick, even layer over the chocolate base. To finish this sweet bite, we settled on a decorative flourish of caramel and chocolate. Stirring a little heavy cream into melted store-bought soft caramels gave them just the right consistency for drizzling.