Police launch pilot project with Women’s Crisis Services

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has launched a pilot project that will enhance services to victims in partnership with Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region (WCSWR).

The one-year pilot will see members of the WRPS Domestic Violence Unit team up with members of WCSWR to offer victims of domestic violence greater wraparound support after an incident and to help reduce the cycle of violence, police said in a release.

Through the project, WCSWR staff will work seven days a week, including afternoons and evenings, to mirror more closely the schedule of the Domestic Violence Unit investigators.

Currently, the Domestic Violence Unit investigates incidents and refers victims to WCSWR. Typically, a WCSWR staff member will follow-up with the victim within 24 to 48 hours.

“This larger collaborative effort will help to deliver compassionate, seamless services to survivors of domestic violence,” said Jennifer Hutton, CEO of WCSWR. “The project will allow us to meet with survivors right after their initial report to the Domestic Violence Unit, so we can quickly assess risk levels and discuss safety planning, to ensure survivors have access to the support services they need.”

After a victim meets with police investigators, they will be introduced to a WCSWR staff member. If they consent to meet with WCSWR staff, they will be provided with the appropriate follow-up support.

“Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region has been a valued partner with our police service for many years,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release. “We have a duty and responsibility to investigate incidents of domestic violence and to lay the appropriate charges. Our responsibility does not end there, however. We must also do everything we can to ensure victim safety. We believe this project will do just that.”

Both organizations are already a part of the Family Violence Project of Waterloo Region, which is a collaboration of agencies that provide full services to victims at one central location at 400 Queen St. S. in Kitchener.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or know someone who may be, call 9-1-1 or the police non-emergency line at 519-570-9777. If you would like support making a safety plan, please connect with WCSWR through its 24/7 support line at 519-742-5894.

OCTOBER 13

6:15 PM | A two-vehicle collision saw Waterloo Regional Police respond to Puddicombe Road and Bridge Street in New Hamburg. A Mitsubishi Outlander driven by an 89-year-old Kitchener man was travelling west on Bridge Street when it entered the intersection at Puddicombe Road and was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 55-year-old man travelling north. The intersection is controlled by stop signs in the east and westbound directions on Bridge Street. The 89-year-old driver was transported to a London hospital with serious injuries. The 55-year-old Oxford County man was transported to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OCTOBER 14

5:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to an attempted theft at a residence on Woolwich-Guelph Townline. The homeowner noticed two suspicious vehicles on the property at approximately 4:30 a.m. It was reported that one of the suspects was attempting to enter a parked vehicle in the driveway. The suspects fled in the two vehicles after being confronted by the homeowner. One of the vehicles, a black Honda CRV, rammed the homeowner’s vehicle several times before they were able to flee the area. Suspect vehicle #1 is a black 2012 Honda CRV with Ontario plates BZBA 849. It may have damage to the front passenger side. It was operated by a female suspect, with a male passenger. Suspect vehicle #2 is a silver 2015 Mazda CX5 with Ontario plates BWXB 939. It was operated by a female suspect. Both vehicles were reported stolen on the same date. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

OCTOBER 16

8:16 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Katherine Street North in Woolwich Township for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a blue Chrysler was travelling north on Katherine Street when it struck a deer. The collision caused severe front-end damage to the vehicle. No injuries were sustained.

OCTOBER 17

5:59 AM | Police responded to a collision in the area of Shantz Station Road and Kramp Road east of Breslau. There was construction in the area at the time and road-closed barriers were positioned at the intersection. The driver of a grey Hyundai was travelling south on Shantz Station Road when he drove through the barriers and struck a pickup truck parked within the construction zone. The male driver of the grey Hyundai was charged with ‘careless driving.’

10:52 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage. The complainant reported that sometime during the month of October, unknown suspects carved hate-motivated graffiti on the front doors of a property on Isabella Street in Wellesley. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

1:48 PM | Sometime earlier that morning, between 7 a.m., and 7:15 a.m., unknown suspects entered the complainants garage, located on First Street West in Elmira and stole a mountain bike. The suspects were seen fleeing the area in a four-door grey vehicle. Homeowners are reminded to ensure all windows and doors are secured at all times, even when they are home. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

5:13 PM | Police responded to Northfield Drive East and New Jerusalem Road in Woolwich Township for a collision involving two vehicles. Both vehicles were travelling north on Northfield Drive. The driver of a black Acura slowed down to a stop on the roadway. The driver of a grey Subaru failed to stop and struck the rear end of the Acura. The collision caused severe damage to the Subaru and moderate damage to the Acura. No injuries were sustained. The driver of the grey Subaru was charged with ‘careless driving.’

OCTOBER 19

3:58 PM | Waterloo Regional Police were made aware of a single-vehicle collision that occurred in a private parking lot on Nafziger Road in Wilmot Township. The driver of a grey Honda attempted to make a U-turn in the parking lot and struck a light post. The driver attended the Collision Reporting Centre.

9:31 PM | Police responded to the area of Sawmill Road and Golf Course Road in Conestogo following a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a white Toyota was travelling west on Sawmill Road when their vehicle struck a deer. The collision caused severe front-end damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

OCTOBER 20