Don’t skip Halloween precautions

Contrary to the ongoing lies spread by a certain U.S. president seeking re-election, we’ve not rounded any bends in the battle against COVID-19. In fact, many locations, ours included, are seeing an increase in the number of cases, some at record levels.

Wishful thinking doesn’t change that. But there’s no doubting the fact that coronavirus fatigue has set in: we’re not thrilled about continuing to take precautions, eager instead to return to our normal lives. That’s understandable, but the virus doesn’t care if we’re tired of the situation. It will keep spreading for as long as conditions allow.

For the foreseeable future, we’ll have to continue wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing our hands frequently as the best way to slow the spread of the virus. We’ll also have to cope with limits on certain activities and restrictions on the size of public gatherings. The changes were an issue through the warm summer months when outdoor options were more abundant, and we’ll likely be much more cantankerous as the worsening weather forces us indoors for months to come.

That the trapped-indoors time represents prime flu season only makes matters worse. Luckily, the same steps that help in the fight against the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus can also mitigate against influenza.

Still, the usual wintertime cabin fever may be even more pronounced this year as we have even fewer outlets, including restrictions on the usual Christmastime activities – there’ll be no vaccine by that point, at least not one available for wide distribution.

A number of holiday traditions have already fallen to concerns about the virus, most recently Thanksgiving. Next on the list is Halloween. Though trick-or-treating has not been ruled out, this year’s festivities will be different.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested folks practice alternatives, though some health experts say trick-or-treating is a relatively low-risk activity given that the kids are outside, physical distancing can be maintained and masks are easily incorporated into costumes. In the struggle against pandemic fatigue, cancelling Halloween might even be counterproductive, as enough has been changed without denying children of a relatively risk-free outlet.

In Waterloo Region, public health officials have also suggested alternatives to the traditional Halloween outings, but have not moved to block them. Ultimately, we’ll see people making choices in line with their own assessment of the situation, whether that involves handing out candy or allowing their children to partake of going door-to-door.

That’s not to say, however, that everything should be left to choice. Current restrictions about the size of social gatherings, for instance, remain in effect. Assuming everybody will act responsibly isn’t great public policy – most will, but any divergence could lead to a so-called superspreader event.

We’ve already seen numerous cases where people have chosen to disregard the rules – and common sense – in favour of risk activities such as attending large parties. Officials certainly want to avoid that kind of thing surrounding Halloween celebrations.

Which brings us back to the fatigue factor. Everybody wants to get back to business as usual, with some of us behaving as if it was already safe to do so. Clearly, it’s not – vigilance is still the order of the day, especially if we want to avoid a return to earlier lockdowns. We’re unlikely to see a major step back, but little changes could be deemed necessary if the case numbers and hospitalizations increase.

Any additional restrictions would only add to our general impatience. Somewhat ironically, preventing such things involves a stricter adherence to established rules and protocols, the very ones of which we’ve grown tired.

So, Halloween’s a go, but with many precautions in place. Those who are uncomfortable with the idea get to take a pass. Either way, we have to ensure to bypass the virus.