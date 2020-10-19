Shantz, Anna (Brubacher)

December 3, 1918 – October 16, 2020

Anna continued her journey into the next world peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home, Waterloo surrounded by her family, at the age of 101. She reached her destination at dusk with a beautiful sunset and autumn colours. Anna cherished her role as Grandma, and it was fitting that her transition to her new life was exactly forty-one years after the birth of her first grandchild.

Over the years Anna’s family has grown. She will be missed by her son Brian and his wife Sandy (Eby), daughter-in-law Sue (Loewen), grandchildren and great-grandchildren Tamara (Gini); Heather (François), Zèphyr, Estelle; Adam (Anna), Evelyn, Isla; Brad (Katie), Parker, Easton, Huxley; Luke (Steph), the Weber family, and many nieces and nephews.

Anna was the last of her generation, being predeceased by her husband Willard (1962), son Robert (2003), husband Nelson Weber (2012), brothers Willard (Hettie) and Leonard (Naomi), sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Naomi Good (Joseph), Ruth Good (Moses), Lorne (Almeda, Mary), Mahlon (Grace), some nieces, nephews, and many friends.

We will remember her years of tending to gardens and orchards. She enjoyed quilting and leaves behind more quilts than we can count – for family, friends, and charity. She was an active member of ‘The Sewing Circle’ at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church for many years. In her younger days, she and Willard sang in quartets (including Nelson Weber and Lovina) for various church events and weddings. She always enjoyed music, especially male choirs.

Family was very important to Anna, and we remember many family dinners followed by Scrabble, Uno, Crokinole, Boggle, or other games. Anna played weekly with “Scrabbling Grannies” for many years. Up until a couple years ago, she could be found meeting friends regularly at St. Jacobs Place for a game or three. She enjoyed cooking for the family and leaves us with delicious recipes for dressing, graham wafer pie, and lebkuchen. Some of us still have wallpaper that she helped put up.

Special thanks to Parkwood Mennonite Home for the exceptional care given to Mom the last year and a half as she slowed down.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 and will be live streamed starting at 12:45 p.m. with a slideshow. Sign onto Anna’s tribute page at www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com. Friends and family are invited to participate in an online sharing time at 2:30. Contact mark@sjmc.on.ca for instructions. As expressions of sympathy donations to MCC would be appreciated.

