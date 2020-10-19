KING ST N, WATERLOO, ON Canada

Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Crime of the Week: October 19, 2020 Case#: 1737

Offence: Sexual Assault Date: Sep 6, 2020

On September 6, 2020, at approximately 8 a.m., a female was walking in the area of King Street North and Hickory Street West in Waterloo when a male suspect approached and sexually assaulted her. There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the incident.
The suspect has been described as a white male, 5’6” tall with a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a black face mask and black track pants.
 
Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

