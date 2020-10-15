Wellesley announces program to give away trees to residents

A greening initiative kicks off this weekend in Wellesley, the township this week announcing its “Planting Roots” program to give away trees to residents.

Under a plan discussed as councillors met Tuesday night, some 600 trees will be given out this Saturday (October 17) and the following Saturday.

The new program was launched in partnership with the Grand River Conservation Authority with the goal of increasing the tree coverage in the township while also reducing the overall carbon footprint.

Trees will be distributed to residents at the township office, 4639 Lobsinger Line in Crosshill.

Chris Cook, the township’s director of public works, released the details during this week’s council session.

“The township [will be] giving away trees by way of our Planting Roots program over two consecutive Saturdays, the first of which being this Saturday, October 17, followed by the next Saturday, October 24. We will start at 7 a.m. and go until noon on both days at our township offices in Crosshill. It will be first-come, first-serve, so if you have a specific species in mind I would suggest you get there early. We will have 600 trees to giveaway each day consisting of sugar maples, white spruce, Norway spruce and cedars. Each household in the township will be allowed one tree,” said Cook.

Those who wish to receive a tree must prove they live in the township by bringing a tax bill, drivers license, or something else that shows an appropriate address, he added.

Those coming out should be advised that COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and drivers will follow the directions of staff on site, including wearing a mask, staying in their car when directed and allowing staff to load the trees.

The giveaways will start at 7 a.m. and may not go the full allotted time if the supply of trees runs out before noon.

