Police will be enforcing new limits on social gatherings

With concerns about an increase in the new cases of COVID-19 in a second wave of the pandemic, police will be stepping up enforcement.

As such, police are encouraging residents to follow the guidelines set up by their local public health units.

Since the province made changes last month, indoor events or gatherings are limited 10 people (previously 50) and outdoor events or gatherings are limited to 25 people (previously 100).

This applies to social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas, including functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

The new limits do not apply to events or gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities since they must already follow specific public health and safety guidelines to minimize risk and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, police officers now have the authority to temporarily close any premises where they have reasonable grounds to believe that a gathering or event is in violation of any gathering limits.

Individuals will be required to leave the premises if they have been temporarily closed and will not be permitted to return/re-enter on the same day unless re-entry is authorized by an officer. This does not apply if it is their place of residence.

Individuals who refuse to leave may be ticketed or charged.

Anyone who believes a gathering is not adhering to the Reopening Ontario Act should report it to their municipal bylaw enforcement authorities or police service.

OCTOBER 3

3:10 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of an assault on Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township. A taxi driver reported that a fare used racial slurs and became belligerent and aggressive while being driven to their destination. The taxi driver pulled over to call police and was then assaulted by the suspect. Several individuals came to the aid of the taxi driver and separated the parties. There were no reported injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old Wellesley man was charged with assault and being intoxicated in a public place.

OCTOBER 7

3:30 AM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Highway 6 near Eighth Line in Guelph-Eramosa Township when they observed a grey SUV travelling northbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 140 km/h. A 44-year-old Guelph man was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle.’ His vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days, and he’s to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 6 to answer to the charge.

Firefighters put out a small structural fire Oct. 7 at a workshop on 3rd Line in Elmira. DAMON MACLEAN

1:40 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Line 86 and Mallott Road in Wellesley for a single-vehicle collision. The driver of a white Hyundai was travelling along Line 86 when her vehicle left the roadway and flipped over. The 56-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

3:12 PM | Police responded to Milne Drive in Mannheim for a report of a break-in. Sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., unknown suspects broke into the victim’s residence and stole personal belongings and money. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

OCTOBER 10

7:00 AM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 109 at Concession 14 near Teviotdale. The officer observed a blue pickup truck travelling eastbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 140 km/h. A 25-year-old Fergus man was pulled over and charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of on January 26. Their vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

10:04 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to Weimar Line in Wellesley Township after receiving calls from citizens with concerns of unsafe practices by hunters in the area. Conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry attended the area to investigate a cyclist being struck by stray shotgun pellets. The joint investigation between the two agencies resulted in a 27-year-old Guelph resident facing two charges under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act. Police are asking hunters to be diligent in their safety measures when dealing with firearms.

11:45 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Bridge Street and Sandhills Road in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was travelling east on Bridge Street, while another vehicle was travelling south on Sandhills Road. The driver of the vehicle travelling on Sandhills Road failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the other vehicle. There were no reported injuries. A 64-year-old Cambridge man was charged with ‘failure to yield.’

6:15 PM | On October 10, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a single- vehicle collision on Lobsinger Line in Woolwich Township. The driver of the vehicle lost control and struck lawn ornaments and a sign. There were no injuries reported.

10:30 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Wellington Road 18 west of Fergus observed a silver sedan travelling eastbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 60 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 130 km/h. As a result, an 18-year-old Fergus man was charged with ‘racing a motor vehicle’ and ‘driving left of centre on a curve.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 6. His vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

OCTOBER 11

1:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a break-and-enter at an unoccupied residence on Bridge Street West in Woolwich Township. The break-in is believed to have occurred sometime between October 9 and the time of the report. Entry into the residence was forced and some property was taken. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OCTOBER 12

12:18 AM | Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Auto Theft Unit continue to investigate a break and enter that occurred on Sandy Hills Drive in Woolwich Township. An unknown male entered the residence and made his way to a bedroom on the upstairs level of the home. After the male was confronted by the homeowner, he fled on foot. The suspect has been described as male, white, clean-shaven, approximately 15-18 years old, with an athletic build and had short brown hair. The male was wearing all black, including black shoes. Anyone with information regarding this incident, or an incident similar in nature, is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8418 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.