Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Support
Follow
Get notified of breaking news and more in the community.

Sign up for The Weekly. A Round up of the most important stories of the week, Breaking News and additional exclusive content just for subscribers.

Latest

OTTAWA ST N, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Total
1
Shares
1
0
0

Crime of the Week: October 12, 2020 Case#: 1736

Offence: Theft Date:  Sep 12,2020

On September 12, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report about a theft that occurred at a grocery store located on Ottawa Street North in Kitchener. A purse was stolen from a cart while the victim was shopping.
Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

1
0
0
Share 1
Tweet 0
Total
1
Shares
Share 1
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Leslie, Hillis “Red”

Observer AdminbyObserver Admin
October 9, 2020
26 views
Related Posts
Read the full story

Crime of the Week

Crime of the Week: February 17, 2020     Case#: 1711 Offence: Email Fraud Date: Jan 16, 2020 Waterloo Region,…
byObserver Admin
February 17, 2020
13 views
observerxtra.com uses cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. See Cookie Policy.
Total
1
Share
1
0
0
0