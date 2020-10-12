OTTAWA ST N, KITCHENER, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: October 12, 2020 Case#: 1736

Offence: Theft Date: Sep 12,2020

On September 12, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report about a theft that occurred at a grocery store located on Ottawa Street North in Kitchener. A purse was stolen from a cart while the victim was shopping.

Police are looking to identify the individual in the photo.

