Spirit Walk scares up some fun

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered every facet of our lives. Now, that’s extended to that childhood favourite of putting on a costume and gathering up as much candy as possible.

While just how Halloween will play out this year remains up in the air, we do know it won’t be business as usual.

We may not see the outright cancellation other North American municipalities have opted for, but worries about the virus may prompt people to keep their kids at home and others to forego offering up treats to any tricksters who do venture out.

Just in case the worst should happen, some Wellesley Township residents have banded together to help push through a modified form of All Hallows’ Eve.

Melissa Krall, organizer of the Wellesley Township Community Spirit Walk, says she and some moms bounced a few ideas around in the event Halloween was cancelled. Because of the pandemic and the restriction in place with regards to gatherings, the event proposed by Krall will put a fun spin on the time-honoured event.

“Homes within the area will be decorated for the entire month of October. They (the participants in the walk) may choose to dress up or not and take a stroll through the town and admire the wonderful decorations,” said Krall. “Although we have been faced with many obstacles through our current situation with COVID, it also has awarded us the opportunity to come together as a community and come up with positive [and] creative ways to move forward and continue to enjoy celebrations. It is my hope that we can all enjoy October’s festivities while maintaining a safe and respectful environment.”

The spirit walk got underway on Monday for those houses already decorated for Halloween, and more can sign up and be added to the list as they’re ready. All homeowners and businesses are welcome to participate.

Krall says those who wish to participate can go online and send a message to her so they can be added to a map of the participating locations.

Some parents have indicated that they will be bringing candy for their children in lieu of the traditional trick-or-treat process, she added. No candy will be given out, however, she is hoping to encourage businesses to participate and offer specialty items for the month and duration of the event.

The map with the list of streets participating is now available online. The community is encouraged to come out and take part, while enjoying all that October and Halloween has to offer, said Krall.