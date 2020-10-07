Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Jan Weppler
September 12, 1946 – October 10, 2019

Gone but not forgotten.

Loved and remembered,
Bob and family

