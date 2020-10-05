After a very sudden illness, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Shirley Soehner of Elmira, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Bob (Robert) Soehner for 62 years. Loving and devoted mother of Cindi and Dave Conlon of Guelph, Tami Repath of Kingston, Todd and Val Soehner of Elmira. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Jeffrey, Ian, Andrew, Emily; Linay, Allan, Logan; Jordan and Becky; her in-law grandchildren Angeline, Lauryn, Devin, Dom, Steve; and three great-grandchildren. Sister of Marlyn Goodwin. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Elvera Johnston of Elmira.

Vitality and a passionate love of family distinguished Shirley’s energetic approach to life. She always kept herself busy even during quiet times – knitting endless sweaters and afghans for family, or recently playing bridge online. Her grandchildren describe “Nan” as a classy lady and invincible, yet she was always able to laugh at herself and the world around her. Music defined her early years, learning and then teaching piano and playing the organ. She was not intimidated by the new online world and learned to email, Google, and most recently enjoyed Facetime chats with family. A lifelong resident of Elmira, she greeted many new families to Elmira as the Welcome Wagon Lady, sharing her love and passion of her home town with new residents.

Being social was second nature to Shirley and a smile and an open heart greeted friends at regular coffee klatches, and many hours were spent with friends playing cards. She loved travel and adventure, and granddaughter Emily remembers Nan hopping down from a bunk bed at a co-ed hostel in the middle of the night, so the young men would not see this spry, elderly lady in her nightie. Nan was one-of-a-kind like the art she created, collected and displayed in her home. Her family and friends will truly miss her electric and exceptional approach to life and love.

The family is overwhelmed by the love and concern shown by the Ernst Street neighbourhood and appreciates the compassionate care from Hospice Wellington. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private family service was held at Gale Presbyterian Church, Elmira on Monday, October 5, 2020 with Rev. Scott Sinclair and Rev. Kees Vandermey officiating. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery will follow. In her memory, donations to Hospice Wellington or Gale Presbyterian Church Building Fund would be appreciated by the family as expressions of sympathy.

