SCOTT RD, CAMBRIDGE, ON Canada

Crime of the Week: October 5, 2020 Case#: 1735

Offence: Weapons offence Date: Sep 26, 2020

Detectives from the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Branch continue to investigate a robbery that occurred on September 26, 2020, in the area of Scott Road in Cambridge.

At approximately 8 p.m., the victim prearranged to meet an individual to make a purchase. During the interaction, the victim was assaulted and had his property taken. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are reminding the public to take precautions when making arrangements to meet someone regarding an online transaction. Meet in well-lit public locations that are known to have surveillance cameras. Be wary of the location changing at the last minute. Bring a friend, or let someone know when and where your meeting is taking place. Do not carry a large amount of cash with you. If anything appears suspicious, call police immediately.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime. You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.