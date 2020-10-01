Carole Ann Woods

November 28, 1942 – September 29, 2020

With profound sadness; yet wonderful memories we announce the death of Carole Woods after a variety of health issues spanning a period of 7 years. From major pneumonia, kidney problems requiring dialysis, minor heart attacks, aorta repair and hernia surgery, she cheated death on numerous occasions. Her strong heart and determination allowed her to live on and enjoy 6 more years. It was only recently with a stroke and looming cancer issues that ended her life.

Wife and best friend of Art for 58 years. Dear mother of Steve (Wendy) Woods. Beloved nana of granddaughter Zoe and special granddog Dime. Also survived by sister-in-law Brenda Woods. Predeceased by her parents James and Grace Gray, sisters in-law Lorna and husband James Miller and Verna Woods and brother-in-law Evan Woods.

For many years her passion has been playing bridge. She played in numerous club and other groups and was always ready and more than willing to “play a game” anytime, anywhere. We know she is now sitting at a table somewhere where her opposition lives in fear when she makes her famous “3 no trump” bid. Over the years she also enjoyed bowling, curling, and golfing.

Carole was loved by all who knew her. Her family, her wide circle of friends and our extended Lions family. Her infectious smile and her great ability to make people laugh and be happy served her well.

For over 30 years she faithfully and totally supported Art as they travelled extensively throughout North America and other parts of the world to hundreds of Lions meetings, conventions and forums. She, without complaint, sat at the head table where she listened with feigned interest to his speeches and politely endured his oft repeated and purportedly humourous stories, always politely laughing at the appropriate time.

For many years, Carole enjoyed hosting our annual Lions Governors reunions and our group of nine travel companions at the family cottage near Parry Sound.

As per Carole’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service was held. There will be no public visitation or service. Donations can be made in Carole’s memory to Dog Guides – Dimer Fund and may be obtained by calling the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira, 519-669-2207.

Dreisinger Funeral Home