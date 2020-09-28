Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Was welcomed into the arms of her Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 90 years of age.

Audrey was born to Herbert and Rose Kraft on July 1, 1930 in Kitchener, and grew up under their loving care along with her siblings Wilbert Kraft (Betty) and Richard Kraft (Margaret).

Audrey first met her husband, Harold S. Schaner at a dance in Kitchener where their lifelong love began to bloom.  They were married for over 60 blessed years and rejoiced in the birth of their children, Craig W. Schaner (Joann), Debra A. Schaner and Karen E. MacDonald (Steven) and their many grandchildren, Nicole Desault (Jonny), Lisa McHugh, Matthew McHugh (Norma), Kelsi Schaner (Jeremy Gardner), Matthew MacDonald, Brett MacDonald and Lauren MacDonald.

Audrey also rejoiced in the blessing of many great-grandchildren Danika McHugh, Orlando McHugh, Anabella McHugh, Abigail McHugh, Estella McHugh, Emma McHugh, Adelyn Gardner, Daxton Gardner and Isla Gardner.

Audrey loved nature and was most happy sharing moments together with family and friends in a canoe dipped in the beautiful waters of Killarney Provincial Park, singing over campfires, hiking, cross country skiing, biking through the countryside, ballroom dancing and sharing laughter and joy over her beautifully prepared meals. Guests were always greeted with a warm smile and “just a little something” she always had on hand.

Audrey was a woman who exemplified a humble servant’s heart in all she did. She loved her husband to the day he was called home on February 23, 2012.  And she loved and served her family and her Lord with every ounce of her being.

She will be dearly missed but her family is comforted and blessed by the beautiful example she left all to follow until we rejoice together again.

A private family service celebrating Audrey’s life will be held. The service will be livestreamed on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. and will be available to view on Audrey’s tribute page.

If you would like to have a zoom meeting or a phone call with the family, please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made in Audrey’s honour to Woolwich Community Services or the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.

“The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; He will rejoice over you with gladness; He will quiet you with His love; He will exult over you with loud singing.” Zephaniah 3:17

Dreisinger Funeral Home

